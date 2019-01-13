Kara Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Harris, PA
Overview
Kara Harris, PA is a Physician Assistant in Cumming, GA.
Kara Harris works at
Locations
NAPC Cumming1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy appointments, never a wait, suggestions and guidance that are spot on with my specialists. Outstanding communications back and forth via portal, easy refills, complete detailed physicals, labs posted as soon as they come in. I've NEVER felt rushed or leaving without clear answers and complete satisfaction end to end. The communications, support and direction/assistance is absolutely outstanding every visit. HIGHLY recommend Kara Harris!
About Kara Harris, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629448584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
