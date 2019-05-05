Kara Hutton, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Hutton, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Hutton, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Metropolitan State University and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Kara Hutton works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley8301 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kara Hutton?
I was very happy to have met Kara. This was my first time going to the clinic. I will definitely be returning there!
About Kara Hutton, NPC
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134103278
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Hutton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kara Hutton using Healthline FindCare.
Kara Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Hutton works at
6 patients have reviewed Kara Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Hutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.