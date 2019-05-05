Overview

Kara Hutton, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Metropolitan State University and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Kara Hutton works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.