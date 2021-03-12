See All Family Doctors in Pawcatuck, CT
Kara Mignosa, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kara Mignosa, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawcatuck, CT. 

Kara Mignosa works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Pawcatuck, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    350 Liberty St Ste 103, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 599-9961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kara Mignosa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598857211
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Mignosa, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Mignosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Mignosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Mignosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Mignosa works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Pawcatuck, CT. View the full address on Kara Mignosa’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kara Mignosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Mignosa.

