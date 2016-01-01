See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Airy, NC
Kara Narigon, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kara Narigon, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kara Narigon, FNP

Kara Narigon, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Mount Airy, NC. 

Kara Narigon works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Mt. Airy in Mount Airy, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kara Narigon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Mt. Airy
    933 Rockford St Ste 2, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7284

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kara Narigon?

Photo: Kara Narigon, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Kara Narigon, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kara Narigon to family and friends

Kara Narigon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kara Narigon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Narigon, FNP.

About Kara Narigon, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1578163838
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kara Narigon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kara Narigon works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Mt. Airy in Mount Airy, NC. View the full address on Kara Narigon’s profile.

Kara Narigon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Narigon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Narigon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Narigon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.