Kara Rasplica, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Kara Rasplica works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.