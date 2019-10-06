See All Family Doctors in University Place, WA
Kara Rasplica, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kara Rasplica, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kara Rasplica, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Kara Rasplica works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kara Rasplica?

    Oct 06, 2019
    Kara is awesome. She helped me with a female issue that no other doctor or gynecologist could seem to help me with. I referred her to a friend and my friend said she had a great experience with her also. She's patient, will listen to you, and give her opinion in a very professional and respectful way.
    — Oct 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kara Rasplica, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kara Rasplica, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kara Rasplica to family and friends

    Kara Rasplica's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kara Rasplica

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Rasplica, ARNP.

    About Kara Rasplica, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225320864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Rasplica, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Rasplica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Rasplica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Rasplica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Kara Rasplica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Rasplica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Rasplica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Rasplica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.