Kara Rasplica, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Rasplica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Rasplica, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Rasplica, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kara Rasplica works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kara Rasplica?
Kara is awesome. She helped me with a female issue that no other doctor or gynecologist could seem to help me with. I referred her to a friend and my friend said she had a great experience with her also. She's patient, will listen to you, and give her opinion in a very professional and respectful way.
About Kara Rasplica, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1225320864
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Rasplica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Rasplica accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kara Rasplica using Healthline FindCare.
Kara Rasplica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Rasplica works at
7 patients have reviewed Kara Rasplica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Rasplica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Rasplica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Rasplica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.