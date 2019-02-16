See All Physicians Assistants in Columbus, OH
Kara Roche, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Kara Roche, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, OH. 

Kara Roche works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologists of Greater Columbus
    3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 268-2748
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Kara is absolutely wonderful. She is easy to talk to and is sincerely committed to finding a successful treatment for her patients. I wish I would have seen her a year before I did. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing help with any kind of issue.
    Randy Schisler in Columbus, OH — Feb 16, 2019
    About Kara Roche, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811433923
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Roche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Roche works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Kara Roche’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kara Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Roche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

