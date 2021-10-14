See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Kara Romero, LPC

Counseling
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kara Romero, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Kara Romero works at Sophia Therapy Group in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kara W.Romero, LPC, NCC
    7330 Fern Ave Ste 404, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-0084

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Very professional and cares for her patients! Will recommend to anyone looking for counseling/therapy!
    Brock — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Kara Romero, LPC
    About Kara Romero, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1467793984
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
