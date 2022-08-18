See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Kara Scanlan, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kara Scanlan, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.4 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kara Scanlan, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Kara Scanlan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Neonatal Care
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Neonatal Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kara Scanlan?

    Aug 18, 2022
    Kara has been my PCP for many years. As sharp as she is and knowledgeable she also feels like a friend. She always listens, never makes me feel rushed and comes up with the answers or refers me when necessary. When I can dread a medical appointment with other docs, I enjoy Kara’s lively personality.
    Sandra Wagner — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kara Scanlan, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kara Scanlan, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kara Scanlan to family and friends

    Kara Scanlan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kara Scanlan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Scanlan, ARNP.

    About Kara Scanlan, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1154409621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Scanlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Scanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Scanlan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Kara Scanlan’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Kara Scanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Scanlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Scanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Scanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.