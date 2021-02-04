Kara Tamanini, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Tamanini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Tamanini, LMHC
Kara Tamanini, LMHC is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL.
Lee Barrow, LLC2225 E Edgewood Dr Ste 11, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 937-9152
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- UnitedHealthCare
Kara is amazing at helping her clients problem-solve through the most complicated challenges. She is especially skilled with ADHD, Depression, and Anxiety.
About Kara Tamanini, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801933106
- University of FL
Kara Tamanini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Tamanini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kara Tamanini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Tamanini.
