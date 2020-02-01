Kara Wattoo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Wattoo, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Wattoo, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6048 S Durango Dr Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 294-0433
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very educated and thorough with our children. She listens and responds according. Sharing great ideas on how to parent our kids. I couldn't have asked for a better therapist.
About Kara Wattoo, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265729099
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Wattoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kara Wattoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Wattoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Wattoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Wattoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.