Kara Yoder, PCC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kara Yoder, PCC is a Counselor in Middlefield, OH. 

Kara Yoder works at A Season of Hope Counseling Center LLC in Middlefield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    A Season of Hope Counseling Center LLC
    15985 E High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 632-0332
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2020
    I was having a really hard time after I lost my dad and Kara was very understanding, kind, and patient with me. I would trust her with the care of my children.
    Danielle H. — Oct 15, 2020
    Photo: Kara Yoder, PCC
    About Kara Yoder, PCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174543235
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Yoder, PCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Yoder works at A Season of Hope Counseling Center LLC in Middlefield, OH. View the full address on Kara Yoder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kara Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Yoder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

