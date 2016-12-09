Karah Brashier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karah Brashier, APRN
Karah Brashier, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Texas Behavioral Health Systems PA7707 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 227-1300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Karah is an amazing nurse practitioner! It is rare to find the quality health care she provides in this day and age! Incredibly lucky to have found her and I always highly recommend her to anyone I know who is looking for a psychiatrist. She is multi-talented and amazing at approaching different situations. Most of all, she is incredibly easy to talk to, warm, comforting, and friendly. I never feel any judgment when in her office ever.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Texas Woman's University
Karah Brashier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Karah Brashier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karah Brashier.
