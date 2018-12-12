Kareena Garza, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kareena Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kareena Garza, PA
Overview
Kareena Garza, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mcallen, TX.
Locations
1
Valley Ob.gyn.522 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 631-8383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kareena Garza, PA is the Sweetest! She always treats me with the utmost care and always makes me feel so comfortable! She takes her time to answer all of your questions and concerns, and is always just a phone call away. If you are looking for an Amazing OBGYN, I highly recommend them! They are the BEST!
About Kareena Garza, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023424769
Frequently Asked Questions
Kareena Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kareena Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kareena Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kareena Garza.
