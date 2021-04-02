See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Karen Barnhart

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen Barnhart

Karen Barnhart is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Karen Barnhart works at Lower Lights Christian Health Center in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Barnhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lower Lights Christian Health
    1160 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 274-1455
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Karen is terrific. She is the best provider that I have ever in my life. She genuinely and sincerely cares about her patients and works hard to give them the best care possible. I would highly recommend her to anyone in need of a health care provider. She is simply, The Best !!
    — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Barnhart
    About Karen Barnhart

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356724918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Barnhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Barnhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Barnhart works at Lower Lights Christian Health Center in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Karen Barnhart’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Barnhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Barnhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Barnhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Barnhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

