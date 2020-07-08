Karen Bean, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Bean, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Bean, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilder, ID. They graduated from IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Karen Bean works at
Locations
West Valley Medical Group - Wilder124 5th St Ste A, Wilder, ID 83676 Directions (208) 668-3321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was totally satisfactory. The clinic reception room and treatment rooms are shiny clean and fresh smelling. The receptionist is welcoming, informed, and helpful. Practitioner Karen and medical assistants are energetic, greet you with smiles, are strikingly skilled and knowledgeable, and appear to truly enjoy their work.
About Karen Bean, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
38 patients have reviewed Karen Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bean.
