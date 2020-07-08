See All Family Doctors in Wilder, ID
Karen Bean, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Bean, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilder, ID. They graduated from IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Karen Bean works at West Valley Medical Group - Wilder in Wilder, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West Valley Medical Group - Wilder
    124 5th St Ste A, Wilder, ID 83676 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 668-3321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Fluid Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Norplant Placement Chevron Icon
Norplant Removal Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 08, 2020
    My visit was totally satisfactory. The clinic reception room and treatment rooms are shiny clean and fresh smelling. The receptionist is welcoming, informed, and helpful. Practitioner Karen and medical assistants are energetic, greet you with smiles, are strikingly skilled and knowledgeable, and appear to truly enjoy their work.
    Janet McCornack — Jul 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Bean, FNP-C
    About Karen Bean, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326132432
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

