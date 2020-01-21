Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Berkowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Berkowitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karen S Berkowitz Phd PC8600 Wurzbach Rd Ste 1204, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-9337
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
Extremely patient, excellent listener, great advice. The best psychologist in San Antonio, in my opinion.
About Dr. Karen Berkowitz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306996046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.