Karen Bikofsky, NP
Overview of Karen Bikofsky, NP
Karen Bikofsky, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Karen Bikofsky's Office Locations
- 1 147 Milk St Fl 5, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 654-7373
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, and takes the time to explain things to you in a way that you’ll understand
About Karen Bikofsky, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720337207
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Bikofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Bikofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Bikofsky.
