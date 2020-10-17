Karen Casseday accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Casseday, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Casseday, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Bremerton, WA.
Locations
- 1 1740 NE Riddell Rd Ste 110, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 567-6109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Karen is fantastic and extremely good . I highly recommend her to any of my friends or family when asked.
About Karen Casseday, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487936241
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Karen Casseday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Casseday.
