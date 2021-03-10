Karen Chalfin, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Chalfin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Chalfin, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Chalfin, CNP
Karen Chalfin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, OH.
Karen Chalfin works at
Karen Chalfin's Office Locations
West Chester Hospital Sleep Medicine Center7798 Discovery Dr Ste E, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7500
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Karen was kind, patient, took all the time I needed, answered my questions thoroughly and clearly, and helped me to get back on track using my CPAP. I'd been ready to give up and she made all the difference.
About Karen Chalfin, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043608086
Karen Chalfin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Chalfin accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Chalfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Chalfin works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Chalfin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Chalfin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Chalfin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Chalfin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.