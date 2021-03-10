See All Nurse Practitioners in West Chester, OH
Karen Chalfin, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen Chalfin, CNP

Karen Chalfin, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, OH. 

Karen Chalfin works at UC Health Sleep Medicine Center in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Chalfin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Chester Hospital Sleep Medicine Center
    7798 Discovery Dr Ste E, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7500
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Karen was kind, patient, took all the time I needed, answered my questions thoroughly and clearly, and helped me to get back on track using my CPAP. I'd been ready to give up and she made all the difference.
    Diana — Mar 10, 2021
    Photo: Karen Chalfin, CNP
    About Karen Chalfin, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043608086
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Chalfin, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Chalfin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Chalfin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Chalfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Chalfin works at UC Health Sleep Medicine Center in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Karen Chalfin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Chalfin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Chalfin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Chalfin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Chalfin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

