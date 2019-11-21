Dr. Chitwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karen Chitwood, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Chitwood, PHD is a Counselor in West Lake Hills, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3355 Bee Caves Rd Ste 104, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-6831
Ratings & Reviews
Karen helped me through one of the most difficult time of my life.... no, THE most difficult time of my life!
About Dr. Karen Chitwood, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1184798555
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.