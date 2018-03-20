Karen Congelio, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Congelio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Congelio, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Congelio, MSN
Karen Congelio, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Karen Congelio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen Congelio's Office Locations
-
1
Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-2570
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Congelio?
I have been extremely pleased with Karen's professionalism and friendliness. She is very thorough and I trust her completely.
About Karen Congelio, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902077696
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Congelio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Congelio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Congelio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Congelio works at
8 patients have reviewed Karen Congelio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Congelio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Congelio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Congelio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.