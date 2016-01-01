Karen Cox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Cox, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karen Cox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL.
Karen Cox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Cox?
About Karen Cox, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144261694
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Cox works at
Karen Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.