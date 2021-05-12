See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Karen Davenport, APN

Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen Davenport, APN

Karen Davenport, APN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Karen Davenport works at Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt, Nguyen in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Davenport's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt, Nguyen
    605 Glenwood Dr Ste 404, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2021
    I have been seeing Mrs.Davenport for two and a half years. She always shows that she cares and goes the extra mile to answer any of my healthcare needs.
    Hunter — May 12, 2021
    About Karen Davenport, APN

    • Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811260649
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Davenport, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Davenport works at Drs. Heinsohn, Donowitz, Rybolt, Nguyen in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Karen Davenport’s profile.

    Karen Davenport has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Davenport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

