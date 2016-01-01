Karen Defalco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Defalco, PSY
Overview
Karen Defalco, PSY is a Psychologist in Commack, NY.
Karen Defalco works at
Locations
Mark Tieman MD
356 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Defalco, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1134243090
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Defalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Defalco works at
Karen Defalco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Defalco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Defalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Defalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.