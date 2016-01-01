Dr. Karen Detwiler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Detwiler, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Detwiler works at
Karen D Detwiler Od PA410 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 561-5030
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English
- 1700853033
Dr. Detwiler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detwiler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detwiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detwiler works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Detwiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detwiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detwiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detwiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.