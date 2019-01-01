Dr. Duquette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Duquette, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Duquette, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ishpeming, MI.
Dr. Duquette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Discreet Confidential Psychological Services, L.L.C540 E Division St, Ishpeming, MI 49849 Directions (906) 486-6860
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duquette?
Genuinely interested and caring. Helped to process feelings and develop a plan to move forward. Very skilled.
About Dr. Karen Duquette, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689098857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duquette works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duquette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.