Karen Eastridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Eastridge, CDE
Overview of Karen Eastridge, CDE
Karen Eastridge, CDE is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Karen Eastridge works at
Karen Eastridge's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology4003 Kresge Way Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-4263
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Eastridge?
no drama Karen is to the point and like a trusted family friend* Follow herected advise and you are one your way to better health.
About Karen Eastridge, CDE
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578588687
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Eastridge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Eastridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Eastridge works at
Karen Eastridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Eastridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Eastridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Eastridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.