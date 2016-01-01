See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Karen Gilliam, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karen Gilliam, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Gilliam, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Karen Gilliam works at Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care
    250 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7307
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Gilliam?

    Photo: Karen Gilliam, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Gilliam, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Gilliam to family and friends

    Karen Gilliam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Gilliam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Gilliam, FNP.

    About Karen Gilliam, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1205807302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Gilliam, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Gilliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Gilliam works at Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Karen Gilliam’s profile.

    Karen Gilliam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Gilliam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.