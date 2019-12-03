Dr. Gladyschild accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Gladyschild, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Gladyschild, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5441 S Macadam Ave Ste 206, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 970-9131
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is great!
About Dr. Karen Gladyschild, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902297385
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gladyschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladyschild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladyschild.
