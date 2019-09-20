See All Audiology Technology in Olney, MD
Dr. Karen Glickman, MD

Audiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karen Glickman, MD is an Audiology in Olney, MD. 

Dr. Glickman works at Olney Dermatology Associates in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Audiology
Locations

  1. 1
    Olney Dermatology Associates
    18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 123, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 570-4226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Audiometry
Hearing Screening
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Audiometry
Hearing Screening

Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2019
    Karen goes out of her way to make sure you receive the best care. She works with you to ensure you have the best hearing aids and amazingly good follow up care. I strongly recommend her
    AJ — Sep 20, 2019
    About Dr. Karen Glickman, MD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841790169
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Glickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glickman works at Olney Dermatology Associates in Olney, MD. View the full address on Dr. Glickman’s profile.

    Dr. Glickman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

