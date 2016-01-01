Karen Hammes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Hammes, ARNP
Overview of Karen Hammes, ARNP
Karen Hammes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Iowa City, IA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen Hammes' Office Locations
-
1
2557 N Dodge St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Directions
(319) 384-8822
Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Hammes?
About Karen Hammes, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154868149
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Hammes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Hammes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Hammes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Hammes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Hammes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.