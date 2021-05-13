See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC

Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Hassell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4250 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 785-4034
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 13, 2021
    Karen is very thorough and pleasant. I see most of these bad references are about the receptionist so I had to give my feedback. In my experience everyone in the office have been very nice and helpful.
    Kim D Gilliland — May 13, 2021
    Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC
    About Karen Hassell, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396162343
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

