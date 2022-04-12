Karen Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Henderson, FNP-C
Overview of Karen Henderson, FNP-C
Karen Henderson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Karen Henderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen Henderson's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Physicians Group7975 N Hayden Rd Ste D354, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 214-9720
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Henderson?
I've been needing a healthcare provider to who I can have ready access when I don't want to go to the Emergency Room. FNP-C Karen Henderson seems to fit that bill very well. My primary care doctor is very good but is never available when I need him.
About Karen Henderson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467791236
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Henderson works at
6 patients have reviewed Karen Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.