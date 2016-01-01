Karen Holaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Holaday, LMFT
Overview
Karen Holaday, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3067 Freeport Blvd Ste 14, Sacramento, CA 95818 Directions (916) 895-6624
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Holaday?
About Karen Holaday, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215043138
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Karen Holaday. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Holaday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Holaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Holaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.