Karen Holdrege, MSN
Karen Holdrege, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Central Coast Behavioral Health, Inc1035 Peach St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 540-0279
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Honestly one of the most helpful doctors I have ever been with takes the time to listen to you is actually compassion and not there for a pay check Really takes the time to understand how she can help you I will never see another provider again 5 out of 5 stars
About Karen Holdrege, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255753307
Karen Holdrege accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Holdrege has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Karen Holdrege. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Holdrege.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Holdrege, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Holdrege appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.