Dr. Huttemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Huttemann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Huttemann, PHD is a Psychologist in Toms River, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 388 Lakehurst Rd Ste 2A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 930-2242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huttemann?
Really positive experience with Dr. Huttemann. My old therapist (who was a great fit for me) was retiring, and she recommended me to Dr. Huttemann. I was reluctant about the change at first and it took me a little while to warm up to the new dynamic, but Dr. Huttemann has been a huge help to me over the past few years. She's professional, very intelligent, and insightful. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Huttemann, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902382435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huttemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huttemann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huttemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huttemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huttemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.