Karen Jurica, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Karen Jurica's Office Locations
Domingo Albert T MS MD3120 Parkway St NW Ste C, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (234) 262-0390
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable. Took her time to explain everything. Truly seemed like she cares.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063929313
Karen Jurica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Jurica accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Jurica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karen Jurica. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Jurica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Jurica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Jurica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.