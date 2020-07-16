See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Karen Kelly, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Karen Kelly, ARNP

Karen Kelly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Karen Kelly works at Waterford Lakes Women's Health Center in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Waterford Lakes Women's Health Center
    11399 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 207-6768

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Karen Kelly, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508397522
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Karen Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Karen Kelly works at Waterford Lakes Women's Health Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Karen Kelly’s profile.

Karen Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Kelly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

