Karen Kleckner, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Call for new patient details

Overview

Karen Kleckner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1200 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 405, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 210-0817
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Karen Kleckner, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801802467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Kleckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Kleckner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Kleckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Kleckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Kleckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

