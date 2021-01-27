Karen Klutzke accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Klutzke, PA-C
Karen Klutzke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Iu Health Physicians Sleep Medicine714 N Senate Ave Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-0555Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Easy to work with, has great bedside manner and really knows and CARES for her patients
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487012134
Karen Klutzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
