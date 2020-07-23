Dr. Karen Kruger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kruger, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Kruger, PHD is a Counselor in Naples, FL.
Dr. Karen Kruger. Ph.d.1415 Panther Ln, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 591-6719Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Dr. Kruger is extraordinarily wise and highly-skilled. She subtly led me on a deep journey that had incredible healing results in my familial relationships. She is warm, personable, and amazingly remembers all the actors in one's life. I saw her for several transformative years and said goodbye to emotional turmoil and welcome equanimity. The only complaint is that she is so in demand that it's hard to get an appointment! Highly recommend.
- Counseling
- English
- 1316222623
- Belmont University
Dr. Kruger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
