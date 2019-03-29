See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Karen Levin, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Karen Levin, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen Levin, CRNP

Karen Levin, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Karen Levin works at Rockville Internal Medicine Group in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Karen Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Internal Medicine Group
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 111, Rockville, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 762-5020
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karen Levin?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Karen Levin CRNP is amazing. I prefer seeing her over my PCP (who is also wonderful) Karen takes time with me, listens to me and truly cares about her patients.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Karen Levin, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Karen Levin, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karen Levin to family and friends

    Karen Levin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karen Levin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karen Levin, CRNP.

    About Karen Levin, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154412559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Levin works at Rockville Internal Medicine Group in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Karen Levin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Karen Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karen Levin, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.