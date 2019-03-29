Karen Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Levin, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Levin, CRNP
Karen Levin, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Karen Levin works at
Karen Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Rockville Internal Medicine Group1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 111, Rockville, MD 20854 Directions (301) 762-5020Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 2:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFriday8:00am - 2:45pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Levin?
Karen Levin CRNP is amazing. I prefer seeing her over my PCP (who is also wonderful) Karen takes time with me, listens to me and truly cares about her patients.
About Karen Levin, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154412559
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Levin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Levin works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.