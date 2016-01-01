See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Karen Loos, CRNP

Hematology
4.7 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Karen Loos, CRNP

Karen Loos, CRNP is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Karen Loos works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Loos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Hematology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Karen Loos, CRNP

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063977973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Loos, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Loos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Loos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Karen Loos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Loos works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Karen Loos’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Karen Loos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Loos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Loos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Loos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

