Karen McKearney, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen McKearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen McKearney, CPNP
Overview of Karen McKearney, CPNP
Karen McKearney, CPNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Karen McKearney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Karen McKearney's Office Locations
-
1
New York Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 426-3876
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen McKearney?
Karen is an amazing doctor who takes her time to listen and make sure everything is okay . I have never met such an amazing doctor as Karen , she is very caring , never judges . she makes sure that you listens to all your concerns . first time meeting her she took her time with my daughter and listen to all my concerns . a week later my daughter was diagnose with so much things that you couldn't even imagine . mean while every other time no one took their time out to listen to me and she did . anytime i call and have a question she calls right back and always make sure she gets me a answer to all my questions . Hands down best doctor
About Karen McKearney, CPNP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699895029
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen McKearney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karen McKearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen McKearney works at
2 patients have reviewed Karen McKearney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen McKearney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen McKearney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen McKearney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.