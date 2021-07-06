See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Karen McNeely, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.1 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen McNeely, ARNP

Karen McNeely, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Karen McNeely works at Neptune Beach Practice in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen McNeely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Behavioral Health - Pavilion
    820 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 376-3800
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Ms McNeely is outstanding.
    Lisa — Jul 06, 2021
    Photo: Karen McNeely, ARNP
    About Karen McNeely, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285778423
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen McNeely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen McNeely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen McNeely works at Neptune Beach Practice in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Karen McNeely’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Karen McNeely. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen McNeely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen McNeely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen McNeely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

