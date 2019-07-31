Dr. Mikolic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Mikolic, PHD
Overview of Dr. Karen Mikolic, PHD
Dr. Karen Mikolic, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Boulder, CO.
Dr. Mikolic works at
Dr. Mikolic's Office Locations
Mindful Recovery Inc3050 Broadway St Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (720) 715-2212Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My 6 year old son required a Neuropsychology evaluation for IEP services. Dr. Mikolic was able to schedule and test him months earlier than other Neuropsychologists in Orlando. She is terrific with children and was able to motivate and work with him, which can be very difficult. Dr. Mikolic provided a diagnosed and treatment alternatives no one else thought of!! My family and I feel lucky to have found her office! I cannot recommend enough!
About Dr. Karen Mikolic, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1952680829
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikolic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikolic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikolic works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikolic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikolic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikolic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikolic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.