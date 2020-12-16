See All Nurse Practitioners in Danbury, CT
Karen Mullaney, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Overview of Karen Mullaney, NP

Karen Mullaney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danbury, CT. 

Karen Mullaney works at Behavioral Medicine/Counseling in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Mullaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine/Counseling
    72 North St Ste 103, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-1200
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Dec 16, 2020
    I have been working with Karen for over 4 years and she is the best therapist I have ever had. Incredibly intelligent and knowledgeable without feeling preachy or like she's talking down to you. Her demeanor is empowering and genuine. She has so much knowledge across a variety of topics including spirituality, medication, meditation, etc. Her kindness and warmth makes you feel held and valued. She is a true keeper.
    — Dec 16, 2020
    About Karen Mullaney, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437107075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Mullaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Mullaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Mullaney works at Behavioral Medicine/Counseling in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Karen Mullaney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Karen Mullaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Mullaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Mullaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Mullaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

