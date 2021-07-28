See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Karen Nickell, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Karen Nickell, FNP

Karen Nickell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Karen Nickell works at Summit Medical Group At Farragt in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Karen Nickell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group At Farragut
    11808 Kingston Pike Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37934 (865) 470-2696
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Karen Nickell, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063523868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Nickell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Nickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Nickell works at Summit Medical Group At Farragt in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Karen Nickell’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Karen Nickell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Nickell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Nickell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Nickell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

