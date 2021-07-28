Karen Nickell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Nickell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Karen Nickell, FNP
Karen Nickell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Karen Nickell works at
Karen Nickell's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group At Farragut11808 Kingston Pike Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 470-2696
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Karen is fantastic. She listens well, thinks outside of the box, and explains things well. Her staff is top-notch as well. She tests my hormone levels and writes the compound formula specific to what I need. I would recommend her above all others. The only problem is, she is SOO good, there is usually a long waiting list to be able to see her.
About Karen Nickell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063523868
Karen Nickell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Nickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Karen Nickell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Nickell.
