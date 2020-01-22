See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Hamilton Square, NJ
Karen Powers, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Powers, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hamilton Square, NJ. 

Karen Powers works at Karen A. Powers, LMFT LLC in Hamilton Square, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen A. Powers, LMFT LLC
    2139 Highway 33, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 558-5332
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Have been meeting with her since 2012 she is very caring and patient, both on the marital counseling, and one-one.
    Rheaume — Jan 22, 2020
    Photo: Karen Powers, LMFT
    About Karen Powers, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427109537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Powers, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Powers works at Karen A. Powers, LMFT LLC in Hamilton Square, NJ. View the full address on Karen Powers’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Karen Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

