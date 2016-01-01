Karen Ridenour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karen Ridenour, FNP
Karen Ridenour, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Karen Ridenour works at
Karen Ridenour's Office Locations
Nextcare Urgent Care9525 E Old Spanish Trl Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85748 Directions (520) 731-3666
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Karen Ridenour, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1033205281
Karen Ridenour accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Ridenour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Ridenour speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Karen Ridenour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Ridenour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Ridenour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Ridenour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.